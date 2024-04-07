Pacific Division-leading Vancouver faces Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (42-26-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (47-22-8, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vancouver has a 14-9-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 47-22-8 record overall. The Canucks have a 26-7-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Vegas is 14-7-2 against the Pacific Division and 42-26-8 overall. The Golden Knights have given up 224 goals while scoring 244 for a +20 scoring differential.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Golden Knights won 6-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 39 goals and 32 assists for the Canucks. Conor Garland has scored three goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 41 goals with 25 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Elias Lindholm: day to day (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Golden Knights: Nicolas Roy: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Stone: out (upper body), William Carrier: day to day (upper-body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Adin Hill: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.