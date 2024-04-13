Pacific Division-leading Canucks take on the Oilers

Vancouver Canucks (48-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-24-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -139, Canucks +117; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks visit the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton is 48-24-6 overall and 17-7-0 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have scored 279 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

Vancouver has a 48-22-9 record overall and a 15-9-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks are seventh in the league with 270 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The teams play Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Canucks won 6-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 41 goals and 63 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

J.T. Miller has scored 36 goals with 65 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Sam Carrick: day to day (undisclosed), Connor McDavid: day to day (lower body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.