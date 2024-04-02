Pacers' win over the Nets sets them up for intense last two weeks in the East

INDIANAPOLIS -- Rick Carlisle entered the Collins-Fuson press conference room in Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a lot that he wasn't thrilled about from the Pacers' 133-111 win over the Nets on Monday.

The Nets were on their second night of a back-to-back after playing the Lakers in Brooklyn on Sunday night and they were missing a few key pieces, including wings Cameron Johnson and Dennis Smith Jr. due to injury. Their postseason hopes hang by the tiniest of mathematical threads as they trail the 10th-place Hawks by 6 1/2 games with six left on their own schedule but seven left on Atlanta's. The Nets own the head-to-head tiebreaker which keeps them alive but they would have to win out and Atlanta would have to lose out for that to come into play, and on Monday night the Nets in every way operated like a team that had accepted its fate as a lottery team. They provided little resistance when the Pacers tried to take the ball to the middle giving up 70 paint points. They turned the ball over 15 times and they didn't score more than 30 points in a quarter until the fourth when none of the Pacers' starters played a minute.

Carlisle saw his team take advantage of the Nets' weaknesses, but with the calendar having turned to April he wanted his team to look like a playoff team, and in his mind, it didn't. He believes that could be a problem as early as Wednesday when the teams meet again in Brooklyn.

"There were obviously a lot of good things in this game, but we've got a real challenge on Wednesday with the way this went," Carlisle said. "So we'll have to be ready. They'll be ready. There were some emotions flying around and all that kind of stuff. It will be a very good test. ... Six games left, so much going on, slippage of habits can really affect you in the next game so we've gotta be mindful and we've gotta correct a lot of those things."

Still, beating the Nets and doing so without a serious challenge was a good start to the season's final two weeks with so much still possible in terms of where the Pacers can begin their postseason.

They improved to 43-33, a high-water mark for their season at 10 games above .500 and maintained a one-game lead over the Heat for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, a critical spot because sixth is the the last position in the standings that gets to avoid the play-in round. Meanwhile in Chicago, the 10th-place Hawks (35-40) beat the ninth-place Bulls (36-40) to tighten their race, and in so doing they assured that the Pacers cannot finish worse than eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. That's important because it means that even if the Pacers fade from their current spot and end up in the play-in round, they will need to win one of two games to advance to a best-of-seven series for the first time since 2020 rather than needing two wins without a loss as the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds need.

And with just six games remaining on their schedule, the Eastern Conference is so tightly packed that -- though unlikely -- it's quite conceivable that they could move above sixth place. The Celtics (59-16) ran away with the conference's best record and clinched the No. 1 seed and home court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs and ended Monday with an 11 1/2-game lead on second place Milwaukee (47-27). However, no other position is solidified. The Bucks have just a 2 1/2 game lead on third-place Cleveland, a three-game lead on the fourth-place Knicks and a 3 1/2 game lead on the fifth-place Magic. The Cavs, in turn, are up just 1/2 game on the Knicks, one on Orlando and 2 1/2 up on the Pacers, who are just one game up on the Heat and 2 1/2 up on the eighth-place 76ers. The distance between the No. 3 seed and the No. 8 is all of five games.

So almost the entire Eastern Conference playoffs can still be shaped by the final two weeks. What follows is a look at the teams currently holding positions 2-8 in the standings and their outlooks for the rest of their schedule with the end of the regular season drawing near.

Current position: 2nd place

Record: 47-27

Last 10 games: 6-4

Remaining schedule: April 2 - @Washington. April 3 - Memphis. April 5 - Toronto. April 7 - New York. April 9 - Boston. April 10 - Orlando. April 12 - @Oklahoma City. April 14 - @Orlando.

Outlook: The Bucks seem to be finding their groove while the teams immediately below them are losing theirs, so it seems likely they'll be able to hold on to their No. 2 spot. But the Bucks have had kind of a wild season, including a mid-year coaching change, and the fit between All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard hasn't been seamless. They are 6-6 in their last 12 games, which has cost them the opportunity to put a gap in their lead over Cleveland and New York.

The next three games of their schedule would seem to treat them well and they presumably won't get Boston at full strength on April 9. However, they get the Knicks, the Thunder and the Magic twice and all of those teams have something to play for, so the Bucks can't take their foot off the pedal yet.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Current position: 3rd place

Record: 45-30

Last 10 games: 4-6

Remaining schedule: April 2 - @Utah. April 3 - @Phoenix. April 6 - @L.A. Lakers. April 7 - @L.A. Clippers. April 10 - Memphis. April 13 - Indiana. April 14 - Charlotte.

Head-to-head records: 2-2 vs. Bucks, 1-2 vs. Knicks, 2-2 vs. Magic, 1-2 vs. Pacers, 1-3 vs. Heat. 2-2 vs. 76ers.

Outlook: Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his team have done a remarkable job of holding things together despite significant injuries to most of their key pieces. Big man Jarrett Allen (70) and forward Georges Niang (75) are the only players have played in at least 66 of the Cavaliers 75 games. All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have played just 51 each and Mitchell has played in just seven of 22 games since the All-Star break thanks to a bruised knee and a nasal fracture.

All that missed time does seem to be finally taking a toll, however, as the Cavaliers have lost five of seven since their win over the Pacers at Gainbridge on March 18. Mitchell made just 7 of 25 shots in his last two games in his most recent return and the Cavaliers seem to be having a hard time re-integrating all the key pieces that are returning. And it's not easy to do that on the late-season West Coast trip that they're on. That said, they have three games left against lottery-bound teams in Utah, Memphis and Charlotte that could help keep them afloat and getting two wins in the remaining four games might be enough for them to hold third. It's also not inconceivable for their stingy defense and their size to travel well and create a final push at Milwaukee. That said, the fact that the Knicks own the tiebreaker on them presents an issue.

New York Knicks

Current position: 4th place

Record: 44-30

Last 10 games: 7-3

Remaining schedule: April 2 - @Miami. April 4 - Sacramento. April 5 - @Chicago. April 7 - @Milwaukee. April 9 - @Chicago. April 11 - @Boston. April 12 - Brooklyn. April 14 - Chicago.

Head to head records: 1-3 vs. Bucks, 2-1 vs. Cavs, 1-3 vs. Magic, 1-2 vs. Pacers, 2-0 vs. Heat, 3-1 vs. 76ers.

Outlook: The Knicks don't have many gimmes on the board and five of their eight remaining games are on the road. They had reason to hope that they'd get to bring back All-Star forward Julius Randle and All-Defensive team wing O.G. Anunoby by this point, but they remain out and it's possible they might not return before the posteason.

However, the Knicks have hung in there despite their absences thanks so a sensational season from Jalen Brunson and contributions from others, so there's little reason to believe they're in for a collapse down the stretch and more reason to believe they have another run left in them. Tuesday's game against the Heat is critical as is Thursday's game against the Kings. The Bucks may not be in a position to rest anyone on Sunday so that won't be an easy win, and the Bulls will be fighting to hold on to home court advantage in the 9-10 play-in round, so none of those three games will be a cakewalk.

That said those games are winnable, the Celtics will likely be resting players in the season's final week, and they shouldn't have a problem putting away a Brooklyn team that will almost certainly be eliminated by then.

The Knicks tiebreaker edge on the Cavaliers helps if they make a rise, but they lost the season series to Orlando 3-1 so that could be a problem.

Current position: 5th place

Record: 44-31

Last 10 games: 7-3

Remaining schedule: April 3 - @New Orleans. April 5 - @Charlotte. April 7 - Chicago. April 9 - @Houston. April 10 - @Milwaukee. April 12 - @Philadelphia. April 14 - Milwaukee.

Head to head: 1-1 vs. Bucks, 2-2 vs. Cavaliers, 3-1 vs. Knicks, 2-1 vs. Pacers, 1-3 vs. Heat, 0-2 vs. 76ers.

Outlook: The Magic, like the Pacers, are a young team looking to go back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. A key difference, however, is while the Pacers have won with tempo and offense, the Magic have won with size and defense, ranking third in the NBA in fewest points allowed and second in defensive rating.

That makes Orlando less explosive but more consistent, but they still do get by on a small margin for error and they have struggled on the road with a 17-19 mark this year. Unlike the Pacers, they're pretty reliable when it comes to beating teams they're supposed to beat, and against a post-All-Star break schedule that was top-heavy with bottom-of-the league teams they've gone 14-6 in their last 20 games including 7-3 in their last 10.

But their remaining schedule isn't a cakewalk with just two home games left and five on the road. They might catch a break if the Bucks earn the No. 2 seed before April 10, but otherwise they'll be playing against six teams with something to play for in their last seven game and will need the will to withstand that.

Indiana Pacers

Current position: 6th

Current record: 43-33

Last 10 games: 6-4

Remaining schedule: April 3 - @Brooklyn. April 5 - Oklahoma City. April 7 - Miami. April 9 - @Toronto. April 12 - @Cleveland. April 14 - Atlanta.

Head to head: 4-1 vs. Bucks, 2-1 vs. Cavaliers, 2-1 vs. Knicks, 1-2 vs. Magic, 1-1 vs. Heat, 2-1 vs. 76ers.

Outlook: The Pacers' tendency to lose to lottery-bound teams but also beat the best teams in the NBA makes it obviously difficult to predict how they might fare in any stretch of games. They've defeated every team in the Eastern Conference at least once and have two wins over Boston, four over Milwaukee, two over Cleveland and two over the Knicks, but two losses each at the hands of the Hornets, Raptors and Blazers and one each against the Spurs, Wizards and Grizzlies.

That said, if Monday's game is any indication, the Pacers might be looking at two teams looking to check out in the Nets and Raptors. Toronto has beaten the Pacers twice and their length is a problem for Indiana, but they've lost 13 straight games.

Oklahoma City could obviously be trouble as the Thunder hold a 1/2 game lead on the Western Conference No. 1 seed. The Sunday game against the Heat might be the most important game of the season as it will also decide who holds the tiebreaker. The teams split a two-game series in Miami in late November/early December. But the Pacers have claimed road wins against each team so they have no reason to be intimidated.

The Cleveland game could be extremely interesting if the Cavs don't lock up the 3 seed,. The Pacers have beaten them two out of three so far, but would need the win to hold the tiebreaker. The Hawks could still have something to play for in the regular season finale as well, and they have proven it takes alot of points to beat them.

Current position: 7th place

Record: 41-33

Last 10 games: 6-4

Remaining schedule: April 2 - New York. April 4 - Philadelphia. April 5 - @Houston. April 7 - @Indiana. April 9 -@Atlanta. April 10 - Dallas. April 12 - Toronto. April 14 - Toronto.

Head to head: 1-2 vs. Bucks, 1-3 vs. Cavaliers, 0-2 vs. Knicks, 3-1 vs. Magic, 1-1 vs. Pacers, 2-1 vs. 76ers.

Outlook: The Heat's closing slate is tough almost all the way around with two back-to-backs still on the schedule and five games left against teams with not just something but a lot to play for. The Knicks see the No. 3 seed in their sites, the 76ers might be getting Joel Embiid back, the Rockets are chasing the Warriors for the last spot in the Western Conference play-in round, and the Pacers know beating the Heat is their best chance to avoid the play in. The Mavericks are in fifth in the West without a ton of space between them and the play-in round either. The only relief is the games against Toronto to end the season.

That said, no one is more used to having their backs against the wall than the Heat, who lost their first play-in round game last year, but won the second and proceeded to knock off seeds No. 1, No. 5 and No. 2 to reach the NBA Finals before they lost to the Nuggets. The Heat have had some shaky performances but also some dominant ones in recent weeks, and obviously any team with Jimmy Butler is not to be underestimated.

Philadelphia 76ers

Current position: 8th place

Record: 40-35

Last 10 games: 4-6

Remaining schedule: April 2 - Oklahoma City. April 4 - @ Miami. April 6 - @Memphis. April 7- @San Antonio. April 9 - Detroit. April 12 - Orlando. April 14 - Brooklyn.

Head to head: 0-3 vs. Bucks, 2-2 vs. Cavaliers, 1-3 vs. Knicks, 2-0 vs. Magic, 1-2 vs. Pacers, 1-2 vs. Heat.

Outlook: The 76ers have been in near free-fall for obvious reasons since Jan. 30 when reigning MVP Joel Embiid tore his meniscus in a loss to the Warriors. The 76ers won their next game to improve to 30-17 and looked poised to cruise to at worst the No. 3 seed at that point, but they are 10-18 since with just five wins in their last 15 games.

However, it's been reported that Embiid is close to returning perhaps as soon as Tuesday to play against the Thunder. It might take a while for him to get back to top condition and it will still be hard for them to grab wins over the Thunder and Heat if he's not 100 percent, but any version of him should give Philadelphia a chance against Memphis, San Antonio, Detroit and Brooklyn. If Embiid rounds into shape in the playoffs, Philadelphia could be dangerous regardless of where it ends up seeded.

