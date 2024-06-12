The Pacers were holding a typical NBA draft workout. Then Larry Bird showed up.

INDIANAPOLIS – Workouts leading up to the NBA draft are usually nerve-racking. Pre-draft workouts essentially work as a job interview, with players showing potential employers what they’re made of and how they’d fit within a given organization.

Imagine going through a workout and Larry Bird shows up. That’s what happened Wednesday.

Bird — who returned to the organization as a consultant last June — decided to observe Wednesday’s workout. The Pacers hold picks 36, 49 and 50 in the draft on June 26-27. (All three Pacers picks are slated to be made on June 27.)

'Bird off the bench?' 50 years ago, Larry Bird sidelined as high school Indiana All-Star

More: Larry Bird in Terre Haute for opening of his museum, a superstar still shy and introverted

The team worked out Yongxi Cui (China), Thijs De Ridder (Spain/Belgium), Jack Gohlke (Oakland), Emanuel Miller (TCU), Ajay Mitchell (UC-Santa Barbara) and Tyson Walker (Michigan State) for its third set of workouts. For the six draft hopefuls, seeing Bird in attendance added pressure to an already intense situation.

“It’s exciting,” Gohlke said. “Obviously (he’s) an NBA legend, and a guy who has been with the Pacers organization for forever and a legend with the Celtics, too. So I think it’s just really cool. … I would say it’s almost easier to play in front of a sold-out arena than to have these guys sitting courtside, but it’s still a really cool experience.”

Bird has had an on-and-off relationship with the Pacers for decades. The French Lick native was the franchise’s head coach from 1997-2000 after spending five years in the Celtics’ front office. He then served as president of basketball operations from 2003-12 and returned to that role from 2013-17. Bird remained an advisor to the organization until 2022, when he stepped down before returning again last year.

When the 67-year-old Bird walked in the facility Wednesday, players quickly noticed.

“Once he walked in I was like, ‘I recognize him,’” Mitchell said. “It’s amazing to see him here. Working in front of him, it’s a great opportunity and it’s a blessing to have him around.”

Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton also made an appearance at the workout, as did center Isaiah Jackson, in case Bird's arrival wasn't enough weight on the players being looked at.

Making a solid first impression is always tough. It’s even tougher when a three-time MVP is part of the group evaluating your game.

“Everybody knows he’s a legend, just what he’s done on the court,” Walker said. “So just want to play as best you can in front of him.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Larry Bird attends Indiana Pacers pre-draft workout