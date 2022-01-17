Pacers want two-first round picks for Myles Turner

Indiana has endured an underwhelming season due partly to injuries and COVID outbreaks leading rival executives to believe the Pacers could be in for a roster shakeup as the deadline approaches. The Pacers are seeking two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-round pick in exchange for Myles Turner, the NBA’s top shot blocker, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks reportedly eyeing trade for Myles Turner or John Collins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/16/mav…7:00 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Anyway, the show goes on. Here’s an update on Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon!! #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n…3:57 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Myles Turner has a sore left foot and is out Monday against the Clippers as he seeks a second opinion on the injury.
As covered here, Turner has long been regarded as one of the headliners leading up to the NBA’s Feb. 10 trade deadline: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-t…1:06 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers say Myles Turner is OUT tomorrow against the Clippers with a sore left foot. He’ll get a second opinion and still travel with the team. – 12:59 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner has a sore foot and missed practice today. More info coming on a timetable later. Won’t play against the Clippers tomorrow. – 12:19 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner has a sore left foot and will get a second opinion, but he won’t play Monday at LAC. – 12:17 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Food for thought, if the Hornets traded two 1sts for Turner (The reported asking price) they would have traded three 1sts in 6 months for Kai Jones & Myles Turner. How would you expect them to then add to the roster in Melo’s prime years? Have to balance now and the future – 7:40 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Getting Domantas Sabonis to D.C. for Dummies🤔
I’m taking a BIGGER swing, but it’s gonna cost!
Hey, @_Facci you think we can pull this off? | @SettingThePace3
+ Myles Turner, Caris LeVert 👀
🍎 https://t.co/7lcQIlZsct
🟢 https://t.co/yIPXZiriRA
🖥 https://t.co/NmSELRfPVQ pic.twitter.com/D1qALKWE514:59 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Myles Turner was 0-for-3 from behind the arc tonight. He’s 0-for-13 on 3-pointers over the past four games. #Pacers9:45 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: Suns 112, #Pacers 94
Devin Booker 35 pts. DeAndre Ayton 27 pts and 12 rbs. Chris Paul 12 pts and 9 asts for Phoenix.
Justin Holiday had a team-high 25 points and 7 3s for Indiana. Domantas Sabonis 14 pts and 14 rbs. Myles Turner 5 pts, 7 rbs and 2 blks. – 9:27 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol!! Myles Turner just obliterated a shot by Jae Crowder. #Pacers8:04 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul pulls the chair on Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/sOGlnrXos77:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers feed Myles Turner on back-to-back plays to start the game. Misses first shot and then makes the second. – 7:12 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters
— Keifer Sykes
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Myles Turner
— Domantas Sabonis – 6:49 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM

Dallas has been trying to get into the trade mix for Myles Turner or John Collins. Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two low-salaried but highly rated Mavericks headed for unrestricted free agency this summer barring contract extensions by June 30, have no shortage of suitors. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 14, 2022

Brian Windhorst: One of the guys that that I have been told that the Blazers have some interest in is Myles Turner. -via Spotify / January 14, 2022

Myles Turner, the Pacers’ longest tenured player, shared a cryptic message via social media after the team’s 101-98 overtime loss to the Celtics on Monday. He had six points, three rebounds and one block, and played just one second of the extra period as Indiana fell to 1-12 in games decided by four points or less this season. Turner, who wasn’t made available to the media after the game, then posted “This Ain’t P,” a phrase made popular by rapper Gunna which basically means, ‘This isn’t cool,’ on his Twitter and Instagram. Three days later, and less than 24 hours after scoring a team-high 18 points in a 119-100 loss to the Celtics again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Turner elaborated Thursday on what he meant by his vague social media posts. -via Indianapolis Star / January 14, 2022

