The Pacers defeated the Warriors, 123-111. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 26 points (4-8 3PM), 11 assists, and 3 blocks for the Pacers, with Pascal Siakam adding 25 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists in the victory. Stephen Curry tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Warriors in the losing effort.