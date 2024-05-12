Pacers vs. Knicks betting odds, picks for Game 5 in NBA Eastern Conference semifinals

The Indiana Pacers head back to Madison Square Garden after evening the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana cruised to a 121-89 win in Game 4 with six members of the Pacers scoring in double-digits. Tyrese Haliburton ended up with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 3-pointers.

Here's what you need to know about Game 5.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 betting line

via BetMGM

Favorite: Knicks by 2.5 points

Over/under: 216.5 total points

Moneyline: Knicks -135, Pacers +110

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 picks, predictions

ESPN: Knicks have a 54.8% chance of winning

Sports Betting Dime: Knicks have a 51.9% chance of winning

Odds Trader: Knicks win 109-107

What channel is the Pacers game on?

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: Max, SiriusXM channels 86 (Knicks feed), 212 and 891

Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule

May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

May 10: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

Sunday, May 12: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

Tuesday, May 14: at New York, 8 p.m., TNT

TBD, TBD: at Indiana*

TBD, TBD: at New York*

*-if necessary

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Knicks betting odds, predictions for Game 5 in NBA playoffs