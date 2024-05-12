Pacers vs. Knicks betting odds, picks for Game 5 in NBA Eastern Conference semifinals
The Indiana Pacers head back to Madison Square Garden after evening the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana cruised to a 121-89 win in Game 4 with six members of the Pacers scoring in double-digits. Tyrese Haliburton ended up with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 3-pointers.
Here's what you need to know about Game 5.
Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 betting line
via BetMGM
Favorite: Knicks by 2.5 points
Over/under: 216.5 total points
Moneyline: Knicks -135, Pacers +110
Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 picks, predictions
ESPN: Knicks have a 54.8% chance of winning
Sports Betting Dime: Knicks have a 51.9% chance of winning
Odds Trader: Knicks win 109-107
What channel is the Pacers game on?
TV: TNT
Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play
Streaming: Max, SiriusXM channels 86 (Knicks feed), 212 and 891
Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule
May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117
May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121
May 10: Pacers 111, Knicks 106
Sunday, May 12: Pacers 121, Knicks 89
Tuesday, May 14: at New York, 8 p.m., TNT
TBD, TBD: at Indiana*
TBD, TBD: at New York*
*-if necessary
Indiana Pacers news
'He's been a big hater': Knicks' Josh Hart doesn't like Indiana... except Long's donuts
Game 4 stats: 10 crazy numbers to know from Pacers big win over the Knicks in NBA playoffs
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Knicks betting odds, predictions for Game 5 in NBA playoffs