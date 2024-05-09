Pacers vs. Knicks betting odds, picks for Game 3 in NBA Eastern Conference semifinals

The Indiana Pacers head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks down 2-0.

Indiana fell to New York in Game 2, 130-121. Jalen Brunson, the leading scorer for the Knicks, put up just five points in the first half of Game 2 after he injured his right foot in the first quarter. Brunson came back and turned the game around for New York with 29 points in 32 minutes. O.G. Anunoby scored 28 points for the Knicks before exiting with a hamstring injury. He will not play on Friday.

Here's what you need to know about Game 3.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 3 betting line

Favorite: Pacers by 7.5 points

Over/under: 222.5 total points

Moneyline: Pacers -300, Knicks +240

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 3 picks, predictions

ESPN: Knicks have a 50.6% chance of winning

Sports Betting Dime: Pacers have a 71.2% chance of winning

Odds Trader: Pacers win 113-108

Data Skrive: Pacers win 117-115

What channel is the Pacers game on?

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86 (Knicks feed), 212 and 891

Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule

May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

Wednesday, May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

Friday, May 10: at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 12: at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., ABC

TBD, TBD: at New York*

TBD, TBD: at Indiana*

TBD, TBD: at New York*

*-if necessary

