Pacers vs. Knicks betting odds, picks for Game 3 in NBA Eastern Conference semifinals
The Indiana Pacers head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks down 2-0.
Indiana fell to New York in Game 2, 130-121. Jalen Brunson, the leading scorer for the Knicks, put up just five points in the first half of Game 2 after he injured his right foot in the first quarter. Brunson came back and turned the game around for New York with 29 points in 32 minutes. O.G. Anunoby scored 28 points for the Knicks before exiting with a hamstring injury. He will not play on Friday.
Here's what you need to know about Game 3.
Pacers vs. Knicks Game 3 betting line
Favorite: Pacers by 7.5 points
Over/under: 222.5 total points
Moneyline: Pacers -300, Knicks +240
Pacers vs. Knicks Game 3 picks, predictions
ESPN: Knicks have a 50.6% chance of winning
Sports Betting Dime: Pacers have a 71.2% chance of winning
Odds Trader: Pacers win 113-108
Data Skrive: Pacers win 117-115
What channel is the Pacers game on?
TV: ESPN
Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play
Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86 (Knicks feed), 212 and 891
Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule
May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117
Wednesday, May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121
Friday, May 10: at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, May 12: at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., ABC
TBD, TBD: at New York*
TBD, TBD: at Indiana*
TBD, TBD: at New York*
*-if necessary
