Pacers vs. Knicks betting odds, picks for Game 4 in NBA Eastern Conference semifinals

The Indiana Pacers enter Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks down 2-1.

Indiana beat New York in Game 3, 111-106. Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 points and put up 7 assists and 4 rebounds.

Here's what you need to know about Game 4.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 4 betting line

via BetMGM

Favorite: Pacers by 5.5 points

Over/under: 218.5 total points

Moneyline: Pacers -225, Knicks +180

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 4 picks, predictions

ESPN: Pacers have a 51.1% chance of winning

Odds Trader: Pacers win 110-107

What channel is the Pacers vs. Knicks game on?

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86 and 891

Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule

May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

May 10: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

Sunday, May 12: at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, May 14: at New York, 8 p.m., TNT

TBD, TBD: at Indiana*

TBD, TBD: at New York*

*-if necessary

Indiana Pacers news

Game 3 win: Andrew Nembhard hits deep 3 late to give Pacers gritty win and save series vs. Knicks

Caitlin Clark at Pacers game: Tyrese Haliburton dominated the first half of Game 3 vs. Knicks. Caitlin Clark loved it.

Series schedule: When they play in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs

Pacers coach fined: Rick Carlisle fined $35,000 for comments about officials after Game 2

Pacers vs. Knicks series trends

∎ The Knicks have shot better than the Pacers from the field and 3-point range in every game. The Knicks are 39-of-80 on 3s (48.9%) and the Pacers 37-of-92 (40.2%).

∎ The team winning the rebound battle has won each game.

∎ The team with the bench scoring advantage has lost each game.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs Knicks betting odds, predictions for Game 4 in NBA playoffs