Pacers vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (0-0) play against the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 5, 2022

Indiana Pacers 6, Charlotte Hornets 6 (Q1 08:53)

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

it’s about that time…🏀 pic.twitter.com/KaMFMcPaqI – 7:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Here they come!!!

📍- Buzz City

🆚 – @Indiana Pacers

⏰ – 7 PM EST

📻 – @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/F4fLGln1Cn – 7:02 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

first five to start the preseason.👏

0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton

3⃣ – @Chris Duarte

2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield

2⃣5⃣ – @Jalen Smith

3⃣3⃣ – @Original_Turner pic.twitter.com/MCD9d7hHTx – 6:58 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Tipoff is approaching in Charlotte. There’s eight newcomers, including three rookies.

Pacers fans, what are you most looking forward to seeing? – 6:57 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo warming up pregame. pic.twitter.com/WUkFAIPiSq – 6:54 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers starters for the preseason opener, per the team: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner. Same group it’s been in camp. – 6:49 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game in Charlotte:

none. pic.twitter.com/PjJKQatEkf – 6:43 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Pacers coach Rick Carlise discussed former Maverick lottery pick @Dennis Smith during his pre-game media availability pic.twitter.com/7Hac7wzwPS – 6:40 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

pregame work feat. @Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/cX0ClSt10G – 6:38 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

‘Bout that time!! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/Wcya4lw1VH – 6:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First five on the floor!🐝 pic.twitter.com/vGlXixkJxO – 6:25 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

first game fits.🔥 pic.twitter.com/AhUYo5QdmY – 6:05 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Pregame #Hornets notes:

• Same starters as in Boston

• Starters should play about same no. of minutes

• Gordon Hayward is out as expected. He spoke about it here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…

‣ Cody Martin is also out

‣ Dennis Smith Jr. (personal reasons) is out – 5:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs IND

Gordon Hayward (L Knee Contusion) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) is out.

Dennis Smith Jr. (Personal Reasons) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth – 5:40 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Clifford pre-game on Kai Jones

“Listen, he has a chance to be a really good player, he just hasn’t played as much basketball as these other guys. He needs minutes, with our group here it could happen you never know, things change quickly in this league.” pic.twitter.com/hQdXMsrvTn – 5:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’re LIVE with Coach Cliff! 🎙️ twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:20 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say Smith Jr (personal reasons) has been listed as out. Hayward and Martin have been downgraded to out – 5:19 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:54 PM

