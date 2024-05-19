Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in NBA playoffs Eastern Conference finals
The Indiana Pacers are in the NBA Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014 and will play the top-seeded Boston Celtics.
Indiana advanced by knocking off the New York Knicks in seven games. Meanwhile, Boston cruised to a five-game victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in Eastern Conference finals
Tuesday, May 21: at Boston, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Thursday, May 23: at Boston, 8 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, May 25: at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Monday, May 27: at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Wednesday, May 29: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN
Friday, May 31: at Indiana*, 8 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, June 2: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN
*-if necessary
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in NBA playoffs Eastern Conference finals