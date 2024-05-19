Advertisement
Breaking News:

Xander Schauffele birdies 18th to win PGA Championship

Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in NBA playoffs Eastern Conference finals

scott horner, indianapolis star
·1 min read

The Indiana Pacers are in the NBA Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014 and will play the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

Indiana advanced by knocking off the New York Knicks in seven games. Meanwhile, Boston cruised to a five-game victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in Eastern Conference finals

Tuesday, May 21: at Boston, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday, May 23: at Boston, 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, May 25: at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 27: at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Wednesday, May 29: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, May 31: at Indiana*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 2: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

*-if necessary

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in NBA playoffs Eastern Conference finals