The Indiana Pacers are in the NBA Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014 and will play the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

Indiana advanced by knocking off the New York Knicks in seven games. Meanwhile, Boston cruised to a five-game victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in Eastern Conference finals

Tuesday, May 21: at Boston, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday, May 23: at Boston, 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, May 25: at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 27: at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Wednesday, May 29: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, May 31: at Indiana*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 2: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

*-if necessary

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in NBA playoffs Eastern Conference finals