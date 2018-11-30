Pacers say Victor Oladipo out indefinitely with sore knee

This could be a real blow to Indiana.

Victor Oladipo, the heart and soul of the resurgent Indiana Pacers, has missed the last seven games with a sore knee, but it looks like he will be out much longer than that — indefinitely, the team announced Sunday. This Tweet covers the full release from the team.





Although, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports this may not be as bad as it sounds.

Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo (sore right knee) is still working himself back into game condition and is expected to return in the near future, league sources tell ESPN. There are no structural issues with his knee. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2018





Oladipo is the reigning Most Improved Player and was both an All-Star and All-NBA player last season. He is the team’s best offensive player and shot creator as well as their best perimeter defender. That’s a lot to lose.

What’s different this season is the Pacers have not been near as dependent on him on Oladipo. Last season they were 0-7 when he sat. This season the team’s net rating is almost identical whether he is on the court or off. In the seven games he has missed so far the Pacers are 4-3 with a top-five defense that is keeping them afloat.

That level, however, will be difficult to maintain over the long haul without him on the court. How long is the question, and we don’t know the answer to that.