Pacers Tyrese Haliburton out for rest of Game 2 with leg soreness

BOSTON -- Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton left Thursday night's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals with 3:44 to go in the third quarter and did not return. The Pacers announced on social media in the fourth that he was out for the rest of the game with left leg soreness.

Haliburton scored 10 points in 28 minutes on 4 of 8 shooting and was 2 of 6 from 3-point range. He also dished out eight assists and had four rebounds. Haliburton was named third-team All-NBA on Wednesday after averaging 20.1 points and an NBA-leading 10.9 assists per game in the regular season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Haliburton's leg injury was a left hamstring problem. Haliburton missed 10 games with a left hamstring strain in January.

Here’s the moment Haliburton comes out. Doesn’t look too hobbled, more upset that they kept attacking him defensively. pic.twitter.com/xIFLgN37ne — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 24, 2024

