Pacers try to secure series victory over the Bucks

Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (49-33, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pacers -3.5; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the series over the Milwaukee Bucks in game five of the Eastern Conference first round. The Pacers defeated the Bucks 126-113 in the last meeting. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 29 points, and Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 27 points.

The Bucks are 10-7 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee averages 119.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Pacers are 11-6 against the rest of their division. Indiana is fourth in the league scoring 16.6 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.3.

The Bucks score 119.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 120.2 the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Bucks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 15.9 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Turner is averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 123.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Chris Livingston: out (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (soleus), Damian Lillard: out (achilles).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.