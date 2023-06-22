Pacers trade No. 40 pick to Lakers for No. 47 pick and $4.3 million

INDIANAPOLIS -- A day after acquiring the No. 40 pick in tonight's NBA Draft from the Nuggets, the Pacers traded it to the Lakers for the No. 47 pick and $4.3 million in cash considerations, a league source confirmed to IndyStar on Thursday. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN originally reported the trade.

After the lottery, the Pacers held picks No. 7, No. 26, No. 29, No. 32 and No. 55, but Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said at the time he had no interest in bringing five rookies onto a team that is already one of the league's youngest and hoped to trade some of the picks. In addition to the youth, the Pacers also have a lack of roster space with just three players -- guard George Hill and forwards Oshae Brissett and James Johnson Jr. -- due to hit free agency June 30.

The Pacers dealt picks No. 29 and No. 32 to the Nuggets on Wednesday in return for the No. 40 pick and a first-round pick in 2024 -- the one the Nuggets received earlier this month in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though no second-round picks are guaranteed a roster spot, picking at No. 47 as opposed to 40 makes it easier for the Pacers to keep that player on a two-way contract, a deal for a player who splits time during the season between an NBA team and its G League affiliate. The recently ratified collective bargaining agreement increases the number of allowable two-way contracts from two to three this season. If they don't make any more deals involving the draft, the Pacers could add the No. 7 and No. 26 pick to the roster and put the No. 47 and No. 55 pick on two-way deals to keep all four players in the fold.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers trade No. 40 pick to Lakers for No. 47 pick and cash