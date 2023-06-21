Pacers trade No. 29 and No. 32 picks to Nuggets for No. 40 and 2024 first-rounder

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard has been saying since January that he did not intend to use all five of the Pacers' picks in Thursday's draft. With one day to go, he's down to four picks left.

A league source confirmed to the Indy Star on Wednesday that the Pacers traded the No. 29 and No. 32 picks in the draft to the NBA champion Denver Nuggets for a first-round pick in the 2024 draft and the No. 40 pick in this year's draft. The trade was initially reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Nuggets have two first-round picks in the 2024 draft. One is theirs and the other is one they recently acquired from the Thunder, which is actually the least favorable of the four picks they own with the other three coming from the Rockets, Jazz and Clippers. It was not immediately clear on Wednesday whether the Pacers had acquired the pick the Nuggets' acquired from the Thunder or the least favorable between their pick and the pick from Oklahoma City.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Pacers still have the No. 7, No. 26 and No. 55 picks in the draft. The No. 26, No. 29 and No. 32 picks were all acquired in previous trades with the 26th and 29th picks coming from the Cavaliers and Celtics respectively and the 32 pick coming from the Rockets in a larger trade.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers trade draft picks with champion Nuggets