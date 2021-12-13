Who could the Pacers get in a trade for Myles Turner?

After The Athletic reported the Pacers were open for business on trades for Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and/or Caris LeVert last week there's an obvious question:

Who could the Pacers trade them for?

"The comp I'm trying to make is Nikola Vucevic," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on an episode of the Lowe Post podcast with Bobby Marks of last season's Orlando-Chicago deal. "The Magic got Wendell Carter Jr., who has been maybe better than Vucevic this season, two first-round picks, one of which you were sure would be a decent lottery pick (Franz Wagner) and no long-term money. That's the comp."

To be clear, neither Lowe nor Marks are reporting any specific offers that have been or will be made for the Pacers' trio but they do provide a sense of what Indiana could receive in return. The speculative trades discussed all centered on Turner.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, right, blocks a shot by Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

New York Knicks

Trade: Myles Turner for Obi Toppin, Nerlens Noel and a first-round pick

Toppin has had a solid second season -- 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 53% in 15.9 minutes per game -- but this trade likely comes down to the protections on the pick. The Knicks have struggled this season (12-15) so an unprotected pick could easily put you in the lottery but will the Knicks offer that? Toppin hasn't shown 3-point range (26.7% in his career), making him less of a fit next to Sabonis. The Knicks have extra picks from Charlotte (lottery protected) and Dallas (top 10 protected) that could be included or the Pacers could demand Immanuel Quickley (9.6 ppg, 2.5 apg, 32.8% on 3s).

Charlotte Hornets

Trade: Myles Turner for P.J. Washington, Mason Plumlee, future first-round pick

Story continues

Washington was a potential target of the Pacers in 2019, when they took Goga Bitadze 18th but Charlotte picked Washington 12th. Undersized for a power forward at 6-7 -- he averages just 7.2 rebounds per 36 minutes in his career -- but is a threat on 3s at 38.8% and a good fit next to Sabonis. Averaging 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game. Plumlee is a useful reserve center and the pick would be in 2023 since the Hornets can't deal their 2022 selection. This deal only works if the Pacers really like Washington.

Milwaukee Bucks

Trade: Myles Turner for Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, second-round picks

Lopez is out with a back injury and included primarily to match Turner's salary, so how much do you like DiVincenzo, who hasn't appeared in a game this season due to an ankle injury? He shot 37.9% on 3s last season, averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists but seems unlikely to be enough to surrender Turner.

Golden State Warriors

Trade: Myles Turner for James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and salary

The primary question is whether the Warriors need Turner when they're already No. 1 in defense and he'd be less of a fit if his recent comments about being a bigger part of the offense would be required in Golden State. The Warriors have the young assets (Moses Moody could be included as well) who aren't in the rotation to make this trade happen if they feel like Turner is the difference in winning a title. With Klay Thompson returning from injury soon, don't expect the Warriors to make a decision until closer to the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Listen to the whole podcast here, it's worth the time for Pacers fans.

Contact IndyStar Deputy Sports Editor Nat Newell at (317) 444-6182 or nat.newell@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NatJNewell.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers: Who could they get in a trade for Myles Turner?