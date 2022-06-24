Pacers trade up in 2022 NBA Draft, select Baylor's Kendall Brown 48th overall

The Pacers made two draft night trades Thursday, acquiring the No. 48 pick from the Timberwolves and sending the No. 58 pick to the Bucks. Minnesota received Indiana's 2026 second-round pick and cash, and Milwaukee sent cash to the Pacers for the final pick in the draft.

Baylor's 19-year-old Kendall Brown was drafted 48th overall by the Pacers. The 6-8 forward, known for his freakish athleticism and defensive versatility, averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his lone season with the Bears.

Baylor guard Kendall Brown takes a shot during a second-round game against North Carolina in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"I would best describe my game as like a point forward," Brown said last month at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. "I have a really high IQ, and I'm able to make plays with the ball and especially my play off the ball. I'm a great cutter. I don't need the ball in my hands to make plays, so fitting into an NBA team right away that would help me just by moving without the ball."

Brown was the Pacers' third draftee of the night, joining Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin and Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard, who were selected with the Nos. 6 and 31 picks, respectively.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers draft Baylor's Kendall Brown 48th overall