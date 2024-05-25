Who will the Pacers start with Tyrese Haliburton reportedly out for Game 3?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals with left hamstring soreness. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Haliburton is out for Game 3 and will be reassessed for Game 4 on Monday, but that his availability for that game is in serious question and that the team will err on the side of caution. A league source confirmed the accuracy of Wojnarowski's report.

The Pacers have multiple options for starting options in Haliburton's stead. Veteran point guard T.J. McConnell would be an obvious choice to slide in at point guard. It would maintain the two ball-handler look with Andrew Nembhard. The Pacers would have to stagger their subs to make sure they have a point guard in the lineup, but McConnell and Nembhard have played plenty of minutes together. McConnell averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 assists per game off the bench this season, finishing seventh in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. His 162 points off the bench in the playoffs are second only to teammate Obi Toppin's 169 for most points off the bench in these playoffs. His 76 assists are by far the most of any bench player in the playoffs. Boston's Payton Pritchard is second with 29.

Guard Ben Sheppard and Toppin could also slide in if the Pacers look for a bigger look. Wings Doug McDermott and Jarace Walker could get more minutes through the trickle-down and center Jalen Smith could also become part of the rotation. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle made a point of digging into his bench on Thursday to give each of them an extended look.

Haliburton left Thursday's Game 2 in Boston with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game with what at the time was deemed left leg soreness. Haliburton posted 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting and eight assists before the injury, but the Pacers lost Game 2 126-110 to fall behind 2-0 in the series as it heads back to Indianapolis.

Haliburton strained the same hamstring on Jan. 8 in the first half of a win over the Celtics and missed 10 of the next 11 games after that. He returned after five games but his leg did not react well to that decision so he sat out another five and then returned on a minutes restriction that last about two weeks. The Pacers went 6-4 in the 10 games he missed.

Haliburton was named an Eastern Conference starter in the All-Star Game earlier this season, earning his second straight All-Star nod. On Wednesday he was named to third-team All-NBA, which maximizes the five-year contract extension he signed in July, allowing him to make 30% of the salary cap as opposed to 25% beginning in the 2024-25 season. Haliburton averaged 20.1 points and an NBA-leading 10.9 assists per game this season. In the playoffs, he's averaging 18.7 points and 8.2 assists per game, leading the No. 6 seed Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.

Celtics center Krisaps Porzingis, who has been out since the first round with a calf strain, is still listed as out. Center Luke Kornet, who has been the backup center behind Al Horford in Porzingis' absence, is listed as doubtful with a left wrist sprain. After he exited the game in the first half on Thursday, the Celtics went with a smaller lineup and used former Pacers wing Oshae Brissett as the center and got good results.

Point guard Jrue Holiday was added to the injury report on Saturday morning with a non-COVID illness. Holiday, a two-time All-Star and six-time member of the All-Defensive team, posted 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Game 1 of the series and 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting and 10 assists in Game 2.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tyree Haliburton (hamstring) to miss Game 3 of East finals