Pacers star Victor Oladipo plans to return Jan. 29 against the Bulls

The Indiana Pacers won’t have to wait long to get Victor Oladipo back on the court. Oladipo plans to return to action Jan. 29 against the Chicago Bulls, according to Stadium.

Oladipo is working his way back from a torn tendon in his knee. The issue limited the 27-year-old Oladipo to just 36 games last season.

Pacers star Victor Oladipo tells @Stadium he plans to make season debut on Jan. 29 against Chicago and discusses emotions returning from yearlong absence after torn quad tendon in knee. Stay tuned for my full sitdown. pic.twitter.com/lmzwsKmwav — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2020

Prior to the injury, Oladipo averaged 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season. That performance earned Oladipo his second straight All-Star appearance.

The Pacers have performed admirably without Oladipo. The team sits at 23-14, and is currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

