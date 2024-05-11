Pacers rally to take Game 3 111-106 over Knicks, series now 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS – Andrew Nembhard hit a long three-pointer with just over 16 seconds to play to give the Indiana Pacers a 111-106 win over the New York Knicks to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Tyrese Haliburton followed up his 34-point performance in Game 2 with another big night, scoring 35 points. Pascal Siakam added 26 points for Indiana.

Donte DiVincenzo led New York with 35 points, while Jalen Brunson contributed 26.

The third quarter was once again a problem for the Pacers as the Knicks outscored them by 10 points to rally from a five-point halftime deficit to a five-point lead entering the fourth.

New York, who’s battled major injury problems all season long, played without another key contributor on Friday. Former Indiana Hoosiers’ forward OG Anunoby sat out with a hamstring issue he suffered in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Game 4 is on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

