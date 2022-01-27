Pacers radio voice Mark Boyle unloads during historic loss: 'Totally unacceptable'

In the waning moments of one of the Indiana Pacers’ worst losses in franchise history, Pacers radio play-by-play announcer Mark Boyle reached a point of exasperation.

With the Charlotte Hornets leading the Pacers 140-111, Boyle did not hold back.

“Charlotte is a good offensive team, second in scoring and sixth in offensive efficiency, but Eddie Gill, they’re not this good," Boyle said, with the Hornets leading Indiana 140-111.

The response from Gill, the radio analyst, was interrupted by Kelly Oubre Jr. hitting a 3-pointer, giving him his 39th point of the night.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get daily updates sent to your inbox

“He’s just had a wonderful game and the Pacers have been, well, pick your own descriptive term,” said Boyle, who has been broadcasting Pacers games since 1988. “Awful. Embarrassingly bad. Putrid. Unacceptable. Egregious. This has been one of the worst defensive performances I've seen in a long time, and I'm not just talking about this year.”

Mark Boyle, the longtime voice of the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers called a timeout after Charlotte extended its lead to 148-113.

“You know, what? I don't think embarrassing is strong enough for this,” Boyle said. “This is totally unacceptable and unprofessional.”

Thanks, Kyle. I’ve always felt a commitment to be honest with our fans, and am grateful our organization respects that. Not all franchises do. https://t.co/Z2JvbTRpHt — Mark Joseph Boyle (@Mark_J_Boyle) January 27, 2022

The Pacers lost 158-126.

The Pacers’ performance set multiple records: Most points in a half allowed in franchise history (87), most points allowed in a game in franchise history (158), and a tie for the most 3-pointers allowed in a game in franchise history (24).

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers radio play-by-play man Mark Boyle rips team during Hornets loss