Pacers optimistic G Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup Tuesday vs. Celtics

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is reportedly going to return to the lineup on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Indiana Pacers reportedly received tremendous news on Monday morning. All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton is expected to finally return to the lineup Tuesday when the Pacers play the Boston Celtics, ESPN reported.

He has not played in 10 of the last 11 games thanks to a hamstring injury he suffered on Jan. 8. It will be the first real time that Indiana will have a chance to see its new tandem of Haliburton and Pascal Siakam on the floor since the latter was acquired from the Toronto Raptors in early January.

Haliburton actually aggravated the Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring during Siakam's debut for the Pacers on Jan. 19 versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before the injury, Haliburton was setting the NBA ablaze with his league-leading 12.6 assist per game and averaging 23.6 points. He was recently name an Eastern Conference All-Star starter.

The Pacers currently own the sixth-best record in the East at 27-20. Indiana lost back-to-back games immediately after Haliburton re-injured his hamstring but has since reeled off three consecutive victories.