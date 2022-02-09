Pacers open to moving Buddy Hield again

While Indiana has to wait until the offseason to entertain any Brogdon trade talks, the Pacers could move another guard by Thursday. The Pacers are open to flipping Buddy Hield to another team before the deadline Thursday, HoopsHype has learned.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings fall T’Wolves, then react to the 6-player deal swapping Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.

Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry & even Tyrese Haliburton’s final interview as a King.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/oSGUk0tZdk pic.twitter.com/s3RfWua4b3 – 4:00 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox discusses Tuesday’s 6-player deal, sending Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield to Indiana in exchange for Domantas Sabonis.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/LEoxRLvhZW pic.twitter.com/fmTxRXPfcL – 3:11 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

“Damn Alvin, you traded him twice”De’Aaron Fox joked to Alvin Gentry after today’s trade involving Buddy Hield.

Gentry was his coach in New Orleans when he was dealt for DeMarcus Cousins. – 1:44 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“I told him I love him and I do love him.” -Gentry on Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/wY2pA0Xz0M – 1:24 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Rick Carlisle spoke with Buddy Hield right before his postgame comments, called him a baller and elite shooter.

He said Haliburton is “an elite young point guard that affects the game positively in many, many ways.” And believes he’ll pair well with Malcolm Brogdon. – 10:49 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lance Stephenson on Buddy Hield, who he was teammates with in NOLA: “He’s a cool guy. We joked around a lot. He’s very professional. He brings it every night. He’s a baller.”

Hield is averaging 14.4 points per game and has made 182 3s this season. #Pacers – 10:23 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

“He’s a baller,” Lance Stephenson says of new Pacer Buddy Hield. They were teammates for a short stint in New Orleans. – 10:16 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton will wear No. 0, Buddy Hield No. 24 and Tristan Thompson No. 11. #Pacers – 10:01 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

The trade is official: the Pacers have acquired Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, andTristan Thompson from the Kings in exchange for Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis, and a 2023 second round pick. – 9:58 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers-Kings trade call with the NBA is complete, the deal is done.

Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson are officially Pacers. – 9:57 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

wrote about this in last week’s power rankings, but here are the kings with a higher usage than tyrese haliburton:

de’aaron fox

terence davis

buddy hield

davion mitchell

harrison barnes

tristan thompson

marvin bagley iii

chimezie metu

in conclusion, expect big things in indy – 3:30 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Unfortunately the Pacers have already made their lone trip to Sacramento this season, but March 23rd – when Sacramento will meet Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield, and Domantas Sabonis will make his return visit to Indiana, as a member of the Kings. – 2:52 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon officially on the same team feels right since they were already co-captains of Players Way Older Than You Thought – 2:20 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I actually think it’s a bit likelier that Buddy Hield becomes a Laker now than I did yesterday.

Pacers now have Brogdon, Duarte and Haliburton. They aren’t going to want to pay Hield to be their fourth guard. I think he’s entirely available. – 2:16 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Multiple Sources confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Sacramento Kings will acquire 2x All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday & a future 2nd round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield & Tristan Thompson. – 1:53 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

League source confirms the Kings and Pacers have agreed to a deal that will send Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana in exchange for two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick. – 1:52 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Confirmed. Kings have a framework of a deal that sends Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second round pick. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 1:49 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

What if the Pacers flip Buddy Hield to LA for THT? – 1:47 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Points Gained of Traded Players

(Offensive Metric based on efficiency and possessions used — 3 players each year over 3, about 15 over 2.)

Kings

Domantas Sabonis +2.6 (9th best in NBA)

Jeremy Lamb -.4

Justin Holiday .3

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton .6

Buddy Hield -.5 – 1:46 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Kings-Pacers trade: Domantas Sabonis heads to Sacramento; Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to Indiana, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 1:44 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Buddy Hield isn’t here for your blame anymore – 1:43 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Buddy Hield is the highest paid Pacer for the rest of this season. – 1:42 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Source tells @TheAthletic the Kings also get Justin Holiday in the Pacers trade. Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Holiday to Sacramento, and Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana. – 1:41 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Indiana will create a $6M TE in the deal

Buddy Hield: $23.1M, $21.2M and $19.3M

Tyrese Haliburton: $4M, $4.2M and $5.8M

Tristan Thompson: $9.7M – 1:39 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Buddy Hield sits second in the #NBA in off screen scoring while shooting an eFG% of 54%. He ranks among the ten most productive jump shooters in the league this season. – 1:34 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 11:04 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are including a 2027 second-round pick in the deal to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2022

Bobby Marks: Indiana will create a $6M TE in the deal Buddy Hield: $23.1M, $21.2M and $19.3M Tyrese Haliburton: $4M, $4.2M and $5.8M Tristan Thompson: $9.7M -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 8, 2022