Pacers Myles Turner on trade: 'If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this'

Should the Los Angeles Lakers trade for Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had Turner on his podcast over the weekend and asked him that, right out of the gate.

"If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this," Turner said.

"I know what I can provide for a team, my leadership, my shot blocking, my 3-point ability, and just go out there and make plays on the floor.

"I'm not expected to make these calls, so I couldn't answer that."

Turner is well aware that he and Pacers 3-point shooter Buddy Hield are the NBA's most talked about potential trade pieces. The most-frequently mentioned deal: The Pacers send Turner and Hield to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook and first-round NBA Draft picks in 2027 and '29.

Turner said he and Hield were amused Friday night when the Pacers beat the Washington Wizards ‒ Indiana's only nationally televised game this season ‒ and the Lakers lost again. (L.A. was the NBA's last team to pick up its first win.)

"Both of our Twitters were blowing up," Turner said. "We're happy we're not in that fire, but we kind of watch it from afar. 'Hey, man, they're talking about us.'"

Myles Turner on playing in Los Angeles

He acknowledges being intrigued by the possibility of playing in Los Angeles.

"You are under a microscope out there on the West Coast," Turner said. "When you're going back, you're going to hear about it. But when you're going great, you're going to get a lot of love.

"(LeBron James) He demands a certain level of excellence, especially at this point in his career."

Myles Turner on being the subject of trade rumors

Turner is 26 years old and in his eighth season, the longest-tenured Pacer. He knows his attitude through uncertainty can affect his teammates.

"I'm in a unique position. … I want to be an example for these guys," he said. "I know the young guys are watching me and how I handle this."

He said that earlier in his career, hearing his name in trade rumors bothered him. He added the Pacers organization has done a "great job" communicating with him.

