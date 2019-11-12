Pacers' move shows Oladipo ready to take next step in rehab

The Associated Press
Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo walks onto the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Indianapolis. Detroit won 119-110. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indiana Pacers have temporarily assigned guard Victor Oladipo to their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.

It's largely a procedural move that gives the two-time All-Star an opportunity to get extra practice time. The Pacers played at Orlando on Sunday and did not hold a shootaround before Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City.

Oladipo is working his way back from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He suffered the injury in January and is not expected to return to game action until at least December.

