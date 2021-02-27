Pacers at Knicks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers visit Julius Randle and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Knicks (16-17) are coming off an impressive 140-point performance ina blowout win over the Kings at home. The Pacers (15-16) are playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 118-112 loss in Boston on Friday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Indiana and MSG Network

Injury Report:

Indiana: The Pacers have not released an injury report for Saturday, but TJ Warren, JaKarr Sampson and Caris LeVert missed Friday’s game.

New York: Elfrid Payton (sore right hamstring) is doubtful. Ignas Brazdeikis (on assignment), Jared Harper (two-way) and Mitchell Robinson (right hand surgery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Indiana Pacers

F Domantas Sabonis

F Doug McDermott

C Myles Turner

G Malcolm Brogdon

G Justin Holiday

New York Knicks

F Julius Randle

F Reggie Bullock

C Nerlens Noel

G Derrick Rose

G RJ Barrett

