Pacers Justin Holiday, Lakers LeBron James enter NBA's COVID-19 health, safety protocols

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers guard Justin Holiday has tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to a source in a position to know. Holiday has played in 250 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league, but that feat will come to an end Wednesday when Indiana hosts Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Holiday is asymptomatic, according to the source. However, his vaccination status is unclear. The nine-year NBA veteran has started 15 of the Pacers' 23 games this season, including Monday night's 100-98 loss at Minnesota. Holiday scored 15 points with three 3s in the contest and spoke to the media after the game.

Holiday is averaging 9.9 points per game, while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Lakers superstar LeBron James has also entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 17-time all-star stated earlier this year that he is fully vaccinated, but he will not play Tuesday night at Sacramento.

LeBron James has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Sacramento, Lakers say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2021

Los Angeles defeated Indiana 124-116 in overtime at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24. Holiday and James both played in that game.

Per the NBA's health and safety protocols, Holiday and James must isolate for at least 10 days or register two consecutive negative COVID-19 Ptests done at least 24 hours apart to return sooner.

If a player is asymptomatic, like Holiday, he must refrain from exercising for at least three days, according to the league. An asymptomatic player can exercise on the fourth day but must stay in isolation. Once an asymptomatic player is cleared from isolation by his team or the NBA, he can return to playing in games.

Story continues

However, if a player is not asymptomatic, he faces a much more tedious path back to competition with more health screenings and a longer stoppage from exercise and strenuous physical activity.

Follow IndyStar Pacers beat writer James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid. Reach him via email: jboyd1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers Justin Holiday, Lakers LeBron James enter COVID-19 protocols