Pacers’ Jarace Walker was hilariously left to pay a near $9K dinner tab

Rookies in the NBA, and across all sports, are often tasked with several duties throughout their first year as professional athletes, ranging from singing karaoke to wearing colorful backpacks.

Of course, there is also picking up expensive food tabs.

Indiana Pacers rookie Jarace Walker recently discovered the latter after going out to dinner with several of his teammates. Once the festivities were wrapped up, Walker was handed the tab, which came in at $8,685 for the entire group.

The eighth pick immediately had a panicked look on his face upon seeing the total. Then, the group started to give him a friendly ribbing after taking a look at the check. Fortunately, Tyrese Haliburton was there to document the experience on Instagram.

They made Jarace Walker pick up the $8,685 tab 😭 (via @TyHaliburton22) pic.twitter.com/KJkXPMnJdo — Overtime (@overtime) September 29, 2023

The team certainly welcomed Walker to Indianapolis with the first of likely several rookie duties this season. The veterans will likely come up with some unique tasks for him to complete this season and, hopefully, continue to post them on social media for everyone to see.

Walker debuted with the Pacers in the NBA Summer League, averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks on 34.3% shooting from the field. He scored in double figures three times, including a summer league-high 20 points and nine rebounds on July 12.

The Pacers open up the preseason on Oct. 8 at Memphis.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire