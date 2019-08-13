The NBA schedule for the 2019-20 regular season was released Monday, and teams around the league tried to come up with clever ways of giving that information to their fans.

The Indiana Pacers used a Netflix-themed "now streaming" approach where they picked a show or movie that had some kind of connection to each team in the league.

NOW STREAMING: The 2019-20 Pacers Schedule 🎬 pic.twitter.com/e6K32AYkz9 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 12, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Pacers' choice for the Celtics was appropriate given the long list of players who have departed from Boston since the end of the 2018-19 season.

With a matchup like this, we'll prob end up on @TheRewatchables 😂



See you in December @celtics 👋 pic.twitter.com/IrEKNZ1tj0



— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 12, 2019

In fairness to the Pacers, "The Departed" really is an iconic Boston movie.

A few Celtics fans were quick to remind the Pacers on Twitter that Boston swept Indiana in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, but that fact doesn't take away from the humor in these tweets. It's all in good fun.

On a more serious note, the return of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford -- who left Boston in free agency for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively -- will be two of the most-anticipated games on the NBA calendar next season.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Pacers jab Celtics with humorous Netflix-themed NBA schedule tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston