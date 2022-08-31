Pacers inquired on Talen Horton-Tucker in Russell Wesbtrook trade talks

Michael Scotto: It seems like the best trade the Lakers can make if they want to move Russell Westbrook and try to win this season is with Indiana for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. One note that’s interesting is before the Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to Utah in the Patrick Beverley trade, the Pacers were trying to get Horton-Tucker, I’m told. Essentially, Indiana was hoping to get Westbrook’s expiring contract, the Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, along with Horton-Tucker for Turner, Hield and they wanted to make LA take Daniel Theis, who has some years looking ahead on his contract. Theis is more of a fit on a playoff-caliber team as we saw with the Celtics previously. The Lakers weren’t trying to essentially part with THT for Theis in that expanded trade package discussion after already having reservations about moving two first-round picks to get off Westbrook’s contract. In talking with people around the league, anybody that’s taking on Westbrook wants both of those first-round picks.

Jovan Buha: As far as Westbrook’s trade market, I’ve heard Indiana and Utah are the two most likely destinations. I think Utah is, from what I’ve been told, more likely than Indiana. There are several permutations there with Indiana where it could be Myles Turner and Buddy Hield together or one of the two. I’ve heard the Lakers are still reluctant to include that second first-round pick. Maybe that’s something that changes closer to training camp. I know It would’ve changed if Kyrie Irving was still available. That would’ve been the one scenario in which the two picks would’ve been on the table. Aside from that, they’re looking at it like, can we do one first-round pick and a couple of seconds or one pick and a protected pick or pick swap? -via HoopsHype / August 31, 2022

Jovan Buha: I think they are going to ramp it up (trade talks) before training camp and get more aggressive from what I’ve been told, but whether that aggression includes giving up two first-round picks, I still like they’re going to fight to try to keep that second first-round pick. -via HoopsHype / August 31, 2022

The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express his true feelings about the media magnetism in Hollywood. A recent report about Beverley already being in contact with Lakers star Russell Westbrook since the former’s arrival has been making rounds, and it seems that Pat Bev is a bit amused about how something so seemingly trivial gets blown out of proportion in Lala Land: “So I’m guessing this how it works in LA. Something all the time huh 🤔 We Excited and We hungry. Watch us Work 🦍🍿” Beverley wrote in his tweet. -via Clutch Points / August 31, 2022

