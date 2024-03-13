Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton discusses their win over Oklahoma City.
Tyrese Haliburton discusses his 18-point, 12-assist effort and the defense in the Pacers' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Tyrese Haliburton discusses his 18-point, 12-assist effort and the defense in the Pacers' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is in the books, so its time for the annual event's winners and losers.
There was little defense or competition to be found in Sunday's All-Star Game.
Leonard was walking away in street clothes by the second quarter.
What a wild first two days of 'legal tampering' aka NFL free agency. Fantasy guru John Daigle joins Matt Harmon to break down and react to all the major signings that will have an impact on the 2024 fantasy season. Harmon identifies the top ten most important storylines from free agency and discuss them in order of significance.
It's not too late for Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti to back off from their absurd demands that threaten to uproot college sports.
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Trevor Sikkema to discuss the start of NFL free agency, including all their biggest takeaways, the quarterback signings (Charles' Atlanta Falcons finally have their guy) and a few of their favorite prospect-team fits for the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo start with their big free agency takeaways so far, including interior OL getting the bag (and the Carolina Panthers becoming a laughing stock), running backs getting paid more than expected and the Kansas City Chiefs being all in on a three-peat. The top available quarterbacks have found a home, and Charles is excited about getting Kirk Cousins, as he felt like it was a move the Falcons had to make given their draft position. Charles also thought Baker Mayfield could have got more from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Trevor thinks the contract was about right. The two discuss expectations for the NFC South before talking about Russell Wilson's fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Charles and Trevor dive into the NFL draft by going through Charles' favorite fits from Trevor's prospect-team fits. The duo discuss the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and have a deeper discussion around Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
The former Loyola Chicago coach has been at Oklahoma for three seasons.
The Thundering Herd attempted 46 more shots than the Dukes, and James Madison turned it over 39 times.
The Bears' trade market for Fields got even frostier as the Falcons bowed out of being a potential suitor.
Horton stepped away from the team in November to deal with a "personal health matter."
Sengun covered his head in his hands as he was wheeled off the floor Sunday night.
Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments this week.
The Jaguars continue to search for answers at receiver.
The reigning world champion in the 100 and 200 keeps showing his larger-than-life attitude, but not for the endorsement deals and partnerships that keep rolling in.
With just Week 20 standing in the way of the fantasy basketball playoffs for many leagues, Dan Titus breaks down everything to know ahead of the action.
There are some intriguing linebackers in free agency this year.
Davis dominated a beleaguered Timberwolves front line.
The Hawkeyes needed a furious comeback and overtime magic to topple Nebraska. In eking out the win though, they likely locked up a No. 1 seed and should avoid South Carolina until the Final Four.
After Sunday's 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Man City, three superb teams are separated by one point with 10 games remaining.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.