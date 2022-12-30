3

Pacers G Buddy Hield makes fastest 3-pointer in recorded NBA history

Jack Baer
·Writer
Buddy Hield is officially the fastest shot in the East, possibly ever.

The Indiana Pacers opened Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a lightning-fast 3-pointer. In one fluid motion, Hield caught the tip from Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen on Cleveland's side of the court, turned around and drained the shot.

From tip-off to field goal, the whole thing took about three seconds.

Per blogger Justin Russo, Hield's shot is the first time in recorded NBA history that a player has made a 3-pointer in the first three seconds of a game. Those records extend back to the 1996-97 season.

That little piece of NBA history is a plus in what has been a solid season for Hield. The sharpshooter is currently averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

Hield joined the Pacers last season as part of the Domantas Sabonis blockbuster and remains at the center of many NBA trade rumors, most notably as a target for the ailing Los Angeles Lakers. Hield holds a $21.2 million cap hit this season and remains under contract next season with a $19.3 million price tag, but his 3-point shooting makes him an easy sell for just about any contender in a league where 3-point shooting and spacing his king.

Indiana Pacers forward Buddy Hield (24) shoots a free throw against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V&#xe1;squez)
Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer in record time for the Pacers. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

