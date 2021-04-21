Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson suspended one game for headbutting Patty Mills

Chris Cwik
·1 min read
Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson will miss a game after headbutting San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills during Monday's game. The NBA announced a one-game suspension for Sampson on Wednesday.

In a statement, the NBA said Sampson was suspended for escalating the situation. Sampson "furthered the altercation by aggressively confronting and headbutting Milles," the league's statement reads.

Mills and Spurs forward Rudy Gay were fined for their actions during the scuffle. 

JaKarr Sampson, Patty Mills get into scuffle

The incident started after Mills and Sampson collided during a rebound. On his way back down the court, Mills bumped into Sampson, who then pushed and made contact with Mills. 

Both teams gathered around the confrontation. Gay came to Mills' defense and shoved Sampson, who was quickly removed from the situation by teammate Justin Holiday. Sampson was charged with a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected from the contest.

Mills was fined $25,000 for his actions. Gay received a $20,000 fine for shoving Sampson.

The Spurs won the contest, 109-94.

