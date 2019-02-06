Pacers fans' ruthless Brandon Ingram chant: "LeBron's gonna trade you" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Neither the Indiana Pacers nor their fans spared the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

As Lakers forward Brandon Ingram shot free throws early in the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers fans greeted him with an unmistakable chant.

Brandon Ingram steps to line as "LeBron's gonna trade you" chants rain upon him pic.twitter.com/aiG4NCy3Ex — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 6, 2019

Here's another view from inside the arena:

"LEBRON WILL TRADE YOU" #pacer fans to Ingram...did they lie tho? pic.twitter.com/n2CLx5ZZxP — Jeff Campion (@jcampione87) February 6, 2019

That's cold, man.

LeBron James isn't (technically) the general manager of the Lakers. But he has plenty of influence in L.A., which reportedly has been offering the 21-year-old in trade packages to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

And even if the Lakers don't move Ingram in a deal for Davis ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, they'll likely include him in offers this offseason as they try to outbid the Boston Celtics for Davis.

Oh, and guess where the Lakers play their next game? Boston on Thursday night, just hours after the 3 p.m. trade deadline.

For Celtics fans thinking of targeting Ingram, though, the Duke product insists he has thick skin.

Brandon Ingram on fans chanting "LeBron is going to trade you": "Yeah, I heard it. I still made free throws. I've been through & heard worse; way worse things in my life. It is what it is." via @SpectrumSN #Lakers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 6, 2019

James hasn't been through worse with L.A., however. The Lakers lost to Indiana by a whopping 42 points, the worst defeat in LeBron's career.

