Pacers expected to shop Malcolm Brogdon, Timberwolves to gauge D’Angelo Russell’s trade value

The Pacers’ expected exploration of point guard Malcolm Brogdon’s trade market is another looming wild card this summer. The Minnesota Timberwolves are believed to be similarly willing to gauge D’Angelo Russell’s trade value.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Why hosting the 2023 All-Star Game is crucial context for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s futures in Utah. Which may add Mike Conley into a developing point guard market (hello, Knicks!) already starring Jalen Brunson, Malcolm Brogdon, D’Angelo Russell: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 9:31 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Part 1 of the mailbag contains questions only about Hawks trades!

On Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Utah’s interest in a Hawk, Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins’ future and much more!

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

It’s 5 AM and I just finished watching all 210 Malcolm Brogdon assists this season on 2x speed. Who wants to guess why the hell I felt the need to do this? – 5:00 AM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein on the Pacers: They’ve definitely left the impression around the league that they’re going to trade Brogdon. I think that’s very likely -via marcstein.substack.com / April 16, 2022

The Pacers are building around Tyrese Haliburton, but rival teams expect them to be open to trade conversations around Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield this offseason. Hield has two years and $40.4 million remaining on his deal while Brogdon has three years and nearly $68 million. If Indiana wants to shed future salary, could it view the Lakers and Westbrook’s expiring deal as a match? -via The Athletic / April 11, 2022

Sources say that the Pacers have also left numerous rival teams with the impression that they will be trying to move Malcolm Brogdon this offseason when Brogdon is finally eligible again to be dealt. League rules precluded Brogdon from being moved this season after a two-year, $45 million extension he received in October took the overall value of Brogdon’s contract to nearly $90 million over four years. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 9, 2022