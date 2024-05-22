Pacers don't foul, Jaylen Brown's 3 forces OT and Celtics beat Pacers in extra period

BOSTON -- The Pacers had the Celtics on the ropes, but a stunning 3-pointer by Jaylen Brown with 5.7 seconds left in regulation forced overtime and Boston got clutch buckets in overtime to win Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals 133-126 at TD Garden.

The Celtics take a 1-0 series lead into Thursday's Game 2.

Here are four observations.

Celtics stars, Pacers turnovers make difference in final moments and OT

The Pacers committed 21 turnovers on Tuesday night including several in the final moments and overtime that game the Celtics life.

The Pacers led by three points with 8.5 seconds left with a chance to inbound, draw a foul and put the game away, but guard Aaron Nembhard's inbound pass went off of Pascal Siakam and out of bounds to go back to the Celtics. The Pacers didn't foul and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drilled a 3-pointer in the corner with 5.7 seconds to go to tie the game. Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton got in several tied-up positions on the final possession and missed a heave at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum scored 10 points in overtime including a critical three-point play and 3-pointer. He finished with 36 points on 12 of 26 shooting. Brown had 26 points and guard Jrue Holiday had 28 as the Celtics veterans stepped it up in critical moments.

Myles Turner took advantage of his matchups

With Kristaps Porzingis out for at least the first two games of this series with a calf strain, there was an obvious imperative for Pacers center Myles Turner to take advantage of his matchups and he very much did.

The Celtics used 37-year-old Al Horford and gangly 7-2, 240-pounder Luke Kornet at center. Turner went after both, but Kornet especially. In the first half, Turner scored 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers on three attempts and also throwing down a few vicious dunks. He also added four rebounds and dished out four assists as well. He found it harder to take advantage of those matchups in the second half but finished with 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton keeps it up

Tyrese Haliburton found a rhythm in Game 6 against the Knicks and kept it going against the Celtics, showing aggression off the bounce and accuracy from deep.

Haliburton had to deal with not one but two All-NBA defenders in Celtics guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, who were both named to the second team earlier on Tuesday, but ball screens by Turner gave Haliburton opportunities to go down hill and space to step back. He focused on getting the ball to Turner and Obi Toppin at first, but then took advantage of his opportunities as he saw them.

Haliburton scored 11 points in the first half on 4 of 7 shooting including 3 of 5 from 3, hitting a deep 3-pointer just before the half to tie the game. He finished with 25 points on 8 of 18 shooting including 6 of 14 3-pointers to go with 10 assists, but he did have struggles late in the game with turnovers.

Pascal Siakam goes off in the second half

The Pacers started finding Pascal Siakam for mid-range jumpers in the second half and suddenly he couldn't stop making them.

The All-Star forward scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, shooting 8 of 14 after the break and 12 of 23 for the game. He also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out seven assists.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jaylen Brown's 3 gives Celtics life as they beat Pacers in overtime