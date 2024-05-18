Pacers dominate the Knicks to force Game 7

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 116-103 on Friday night to force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series in Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The game was back-and-forth for the first quarter and a half before the Pacers took control of the game with a 19-5 run late in the second to take a 61-48 lead with 20 seconds in the half.

The Knicks went on an 8-0 to cut their deficit to five points in the third quarter, but Indiana responded with another run to build its lead back up to 18 on a T.J. McConnell jumper.

Aaron Nesmith extended the Pacers’ lead to 20 with just over five minutes to play in the game.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 25 points, while Myles Turner added 17. Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and McConnell each had 15. Jalen Brunson scored 31 for New York.

The Pacers are now a perfect 6-0 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the postseason.

