Pacers' defense turns into offense as they blowout Knicks in Game 4 to tie the series

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers followed a down-to-the-wire win in Game 3 with a nearly wire-to-wire blowout in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, hammering the Knicks 121-89 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday to tie the series at 2-2 after falling behind 2-0.

That sets up a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Madison Square Garden and guarantees a Game 6 on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here are four observations.

Pacers defense swamps Knicks

The Pacers gave up more points than all but three other teams in the NBA in the regular season, surrendering 120.2 per game to finish 27th in the league in scoring defense. They were also 24th in defensive rating, giving up 117.6 points per 100 possessions.

Prior to Sunday, they were one of the worst defensive teams in the playoffs. Of the 16 teams who reached the first round, they ranked 15th in scoring defense (113.1 points per game) and defensive rating (119.9 points per 100 possessions). Only the Phoenix Suns were worse in both categories and they were swept in four games in Round 1 by the Timberwolves.

But on Sunday it was defense that the Pacers used to overwhelm a Knicks team that seemed to finally run out of gas after two series worth of playing their starters crazy minutes and relying heavily on their stars.

The Pacers held the Knicks to just 14 first-quarter points -- matching the 14 they allowed in the third quarter of Game 1 against the Bucks for fewest they allowed in a playoff game and for the fewest they've allowed in any quarter regular season or postseason since they held the Cavaliers to just 12 points in the second quarter in a win at Cleveland on Oct. 28. They held the Knicks to 6 of 23 shooting, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range as the Knicks posted just 0.57 points per possession for the period. Meanwhile the Pacers scored 34 points in the quarter on 14 of 23 shooting, posting 1.45 points per possession.

The Knicks scored in the 20s in the next two quarters but never fully recovered. With forward Aaron Nesmith and guards Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell leading the charge, the Pacers held All-Star guard Jalen Brunson to just 18 points on 6 of 17 shooting. Sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo made just 3 of 13 field goals, including just 1 of 6 3-pointers and scored seven points. The fourth quarter was played between the end of the two teams' benches, but the Knicks finished 30 of 89 from the floor (33.7%), 7 of 37 from 3-point range (18.9%) and posted a paltry .88 points per possession.

Getting stops allowed the Pacers to spend much of the game in transition. They scored 22 fast-break points to the Knicks' five, but that figure didn't capture just how much time the Pacers spent on the run scoring against a defense that wasn't set. The Pacers shot 56.8% from the floor including 45.2% from 3-point range, scoring 60 points in the paint and posting 1.25 points per possession.

Pacers get what they need from their stars

Sunday's blowout score allowed the Pacers to sit their starters for the whole fourth quarter, but in the minutes they played they were every bit as efficient as the team could have asked for.

All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton didn't need to take anywhere near the 26 shots he took in Game 3. Even dealing with a sprained ankle, lower back spasms and a sacral contusion, he scored 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting including 4 of 10 3-pointers to go with five assists and six rebounds. All-Star forward Pascal Siakam took advantage of the continued absence of Knicks forward and former Raptors teammate O.G. Anunoby with a hamstring strain and scored 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Center Myles Turner made all five of his field goal attempts and all three of his 3-pointers for 13 points, He also grabbed five rebounds and had three assists.

Nembhard also scored nine points on 4 of 5 shooting and had five assists. Nesmith had eight points and 12 rebounds to round out the starting five.

Pacers bench recovers from rough Game 3

After the Pacers' Game 2 loss, fans and even national media were wondering why the Pacers didn't have some of their substitutes in at the end of the game as all four bench players who appeared had plus-minus figures of +9 or better and they outscored the Knicks' bench 46-12 while all five starters were -9 or worse with guard Andrew Nembhard and center Myles Turner posting -21 figures.

However, no such discussion was had after the Pacers' Game 3 win. The bench scored just 14 points on 7 of 22 shooting. Second-unit point guard T.J. McConnell was -19 in Game 3 after being +10 in Game 2.

On Sunday, the bench flipped the script back again. They outscored the Knicks 27-14 in the first half alone with McConnell and forward Obi Toppin posting 10 points each before halftime. McConnell added four assists before the break and played gritty full court defense and was +20 before the break.

McConnell finished with 15 points and 10 assists and was +27. Toppin had 14. Adding in the end of the bench that got to play the fourth quarter, the Pacers' bench outscored New York's 57-50.

Pacers win again on boards

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has continued to say the game will be won on rebounds and loose balls, and the Pacers were strong in that regard in Game 3 and 4 after struggling on the road in Game 1 and 2.

The Pacers won the rebounding battle 52-43. The Knicks got more offensive rebounds, but they also got more chances with all their misses. Through three quarters, the two teams were even on second-chance points with eight. The Knicks finished with 12 to New York's eight, but that difference was inconsequential.

