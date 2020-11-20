Sources on what Celtics want from Pacers in sign-and-trade for Knicks target Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward close up shot

Some with the Celtics have seen TJ Warren as an important piece of any Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade, but Indiana values Warren as a cornerstone, and is reluctant to move him, SNY has learned.

Some with the Celtics also have seen Aaron Holiday as an important part of the package they get back from Boston in a Hayward sign-and-trade. But Indiana is also reluctant to move the young guard, per SNY sources.

Why is this relevant to the Knicks?

Some with the organization have interest in signing Hayward as a free agent.

Hayward reportedly opted out of his $34 million player option for 2020-21. He wouldn’t have left that money on the table unless he was confident that he had another deal in place.

As ESPN reported earlier, some with the Knicks have been hesitant to hand out long-term deals this offseason. If that holds up, you’d think that the Knicks are unlikely to offer Hayward a four-year deal.

New York has nearly $40 million in cap space entering free agency. Charlotte also can have enough cap space to make Hayward a big offer, as does Atlanta.