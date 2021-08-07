Pacers’ Chris Duarte finalizing endorsement deal with Nike

Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte is reportedly finalizing a multiyear shoe endorsement contract with Nike, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Duarte joins Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga from the draft this year to sign endorsement contracts with Nike. They join a star-studded roster of athletes, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and others.

The Pacers selected Duarte with the 13th overall pick in the draft after a strong senior year with Oregon. He was named to the All-Pac 12 first team last season after averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals in 29 games.

He was one of two Division I players to average at least 17 points and 1.9 steals on 50% shooting from the field.

Nike and Indiana Pacers lottery pick Chris Duarte are finalizing a lucrative multiyear endorsement deal, CEO of @ICONLEGACYGROUP Charles Briscoe tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 7, 2021

Prospects last season signed fewer endorsement contracts with brands due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it appears as though companies are working fast to sign the top players this year with the marketplace turning around.

In addition to the players that joined Nike, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs each signed endorsement contracts with Adidas ahead of the NBA draft.

