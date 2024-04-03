Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe named G League Rookie of the Year

Indiana Pacers rookie Oscar Tshiebwe on Tuesday was named the G League Rookie of the Year for his play with the Indiana Mad Ants, the league announced.

Tshiebwe, who is signed to a two-way contract, averaged 15.9 points, 15.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 57.3% shooting from the field in 34 games with the Mad Ants, who were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday.

The undrafted center from Kentucky led the G League in rebounding and finished second in double-doubles (28). He registered six games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds and was one of seven players to reach that mark in a game.

Oscar Tshiebwe was presented the @nbagleague Rookie of the Year trophy before this evening’s game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bIf3FdvhSo — Mad Ants Basketball (@TheMadAnts) April 3, 2024

Tshiebwe set the franchise single-game rebounding record with 28 on Nov. 22 in a win over the Motor City Cruise. He also set the single-season record for rebounds after recording 26 points and 26 rebounds in a win over the Long Island Nets on March 21.

The 24-year-old became the second Mad Ants player to win the award, joining Tony Mitchell in the 2012-13 season. He edged out Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV in the voting by head coaches and general managers.

Tshiebwe established himself as a dominant player in the paint in college, and continued to show that ability and more this year with the Mad Ants after winning G League Rookie of the Year.

