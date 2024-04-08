Pacers center Myles Turner discusses teammate T.J. McConnell's scoring ability.
Myles Turner posted 22 points and 13 rebounds and teammate T.J. McConnell had 22 in a win over the Heat on Sunday.
Myles Turner posted 22 points and 13 rebounds and teammate T.J. McConnell had 22 in a win over the Heat on Sunday.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
John Calipari would replace Eric Musselman at Arkansas.
After his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has officially recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
After FDU's stunning upset of Purdue last year, coaches have been calling the team constantly this season asking how to beat the Boilermakers.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
Both Purdue and UConn are anchored by dominant big men, so the backcourts could be the determining factor in Monday's title game.
Akshay Bhatia's win in San Antonio earned him the final spot in the Masters next week.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
The USWNT beat Japan 2-1 in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday in front of a record-breaking crowd in Atlanta.
South Carolina's coach had some things to say on the GOAT conversation one day before the Gamecocks face Clark in the national championship.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
The Gamecocks are headed to the title game.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before he exited after four innings.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.