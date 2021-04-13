Pacers’ Cassius Stanley had a hilarious response to his rookie hazing

Cody Taylor
·2 min read
Indiana Pacers guard Cassius Stanley was the recent victim of some playful rookie hazing after the Slam Dunk Contest participant found his car full of popcorn.

After picking up a win on the road Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pacers returned to Indianapolis early on Monday morning. As the players entered the team garage to head home, Stanley found his car completely full of popcorn.

According to Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, Stanley was being punished a bit for not providing towels after games and not coming in to work out on off days. Several of the veterans on the team captured his reaction and the second-round pick was not particularly happy with his discovery.

With the Pacers back at the team facility on Monday, Stanley needed to find a new form of transportation. The rookie went a bit outside of the box and pulled up to practice on an electronic Bird scooter, and even hilariously left it in his designated parking spot.

Stanley appeared to be not nearly as upset with the prank as Brogdon thought after riding a scooter into work. Maybe Stanley can parlay it into a sponsorship opportunity with Bird now that he lost his regular set of wheels for the time being…

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

