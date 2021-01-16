Pacers' Caris LeVert, key part of James Harden trade, out indefinitely after MRI finds small mass on kidney

Indiana Pacers wing Caris LeVert, a pivotal component of the blockbuster James Harden trade, is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney during his pre-trade physical, his new team announced Saturday.

LeVert is still awaiting further medical tests, per the Pacers.

Part of the haul that the Brooklyn Nets sent in return for Harden, the 26-year-old LeVert was routed from Houston to Indiana in exchange for Pacers star Victor Oladipo. He hadn’t yet made his debut with Indiana, and could now have to wait a while to do so.

LeVert’s reaction, via the Pacers:

"On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance. We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible."

To be clear, the Harden trade has still gone through; the mass was discovered before the trade and the Pacers still went ahead with it. However, it’s possible that the discovery is what caused a second-round pick originally sent to Brooklyn in the trade to be sent to Indiana instead.

Caris LeVert's inclusion in the James Harden trade led to a fateful physical. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

