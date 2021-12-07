Pacers C Myles Turner could be on Knicks' trade radar as Indiana reportedly wants to go in new direction

Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are looking to move in a different direction and that could mean a rebuild.

What does this mean for the Knicks? Well, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz, multiple sources are hearing the Pacers are being "receptive" on some core players like Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert.

Turner, in particular, is someone the Knicks have been linked to in the past.

Due to Mitchell Robinson being prone to injury as well as Nerlens Noel, the Knicks could use a big man like Turner to stay on the floor on a nightly basis and be the defensive-minded big man that Tom Thibodeau's defense needs.

That's not saying Robinson and Noel haven't shown an affinity to work in such a scheme, but one of the NBA's best shot blockers and rim protectors in the game would go a long way for this Knicks squad.

The Athletic adds that the Pacers don't expect to be "swift" with their potential moves before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline. They'll be patient to see exactly what their trade approach could be.

But, if Turner would be made available, expect the Knicks to be among the potential suitors given their past history of interest.