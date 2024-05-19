Pacers blow out Knicks in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks, 130-109, on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

The win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals helped Indiana secure its first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2014.

The Pacers started the game on fire, shooting 76.2% from the field in the first quarter. Forward Pascal Siakam shot 5-of-6 with 11 points, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton was 5-of-7, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, totaling 14 points. Siakam and Haliburton’s efforts allowed the Pacers to build a 12-point lead after one quarter.

Indiana stretched its lead in the second quarter, taking a 52-30 lead via a dunk from forward Isaiah Jackson. The Pacers led, 70-55, at halftime.

The Knicks cut the Pacers’ lead to six four minutes into the third quarter, but Indiana responded with another run, leading by 17 after three frames.

New York never threatened in the fourth quarter, and Indiana closed out their second Game 7 win at MSG in franchise history.

Haliburton led the Pacers with 26 points, and Siakam added 20. Guard Donte DiVincenzo paced the Knicks with 35 points.

New York guard Jalen Brunson had to leave the game in the second half with a fractured left hand.

The Pacers will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 of the series will be played at 8 p.m. in Boston on Tuesday.

