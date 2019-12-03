Pacers assistant Dan Burke: Joel Embiid ‘gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores’

The 76ers beat the Pacers in a hard-fought game on Saturday.

Indiana assistant coach Dan Burke on Fox Sports Indiana, via The Fieldhouse:

Dan Burke discusses the 76ers. We stan. pic.twitter.com/X7jHsFUA1t — The Fieldhouse (@FieldhouseEtc) December 3, 2019





Burke:

I hate that team. I really wanted to win that game. I think Embiid gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores.

Whoa! Those are strong words, especially from an assistant coach – who, on most teams, are never heard from.

I wonder what bothers Burke so much about Joel Embiid. The flopping? The taunting? The social-media ridiculing? There’s a lot to choose from.