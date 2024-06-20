How the Pacers will approach second-round picks, two-day NBA draft format

INDIANAPOLIS – With no first-round picks and three second-rounders, the Pacers’ 2024 NBA draft will look a lot different than their previous two when they had top-10 picks. The franchise will look to add complementary pieces to its Eastern Conference Finals team rather than drafting someone who could change the team.

After trading the 19th and 29th picks of the draft to acquire Pascal Siakam — who has reportedly agreed to a four-year max extension — the Pacers and VP of player personnel Ryan Carr hold the 36th, 49th and 50th picks heading into next week’s draft. The team won’t be choosing from the top of the talent pool, but that doesn’t mean they can’t find legitimate players in the second round.

“You’re looking for something that’ll get each one of them in the league and stick in the league,” Carr said. “In the second round, you’re probably not gonna get a guy that has no warts, a guy that has no weaknesses. So you’re just looking at all these guys, looking at how they might get in — how they might stay in — the league.”

Carr acknowledged that in the range of the draft that the Pacers will pick in, many of the younger, one-and-done type players tend to be off the board. It’s why the youngest player Indiana worked out in its six pre-draft workouts was 20. Most of the players brought in by the Pacers did upwards of three years of college (or high-level overseas play), with some doing as many as six. This team’s rebuild phase is behind them, and the approach to the pre-draft workouts is proof.

Along with experienced players, the Pacers also want guys who can play at their speed. The Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals thanks to their efficient, hi-tempo offense that gave even the eventual champion Boston Celtics fits at times. Per NBA.com, the Pacers played at the second-highest pace in the league during the regular season.

If any of the Pacers’ draftees is going to see significant playing time in 2024-25, they’ll need to run up and down the floor with the rest of the team. Throughout their workouts, the Pacers did a lot of transition drills. They conducted these drills to evaluate stamina, athleticism and players’ on-the-fly decision-making.

“The point of the workout is to see them do things more how the Pacers do them, rather than just these other places where they’re doing more standard things or somebody else is running them,” Carr said. “Obviously if you play here, you’re gonna have to get up and down the court. So it does give us a chance to see that and just see how guys react.”

What makes this draft different than most is the fact that it will be split into two days. The first round of the draft will be on Wednesday, June 26 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The second round will be on Thursday, June 27 starting at 4 p.m. ET. That means if all things hold to form, the Pacers won’t even make a pick on the first night of the draft.

Carr sees the new format as an advantage for the Pacers. He feels it’ll be a chance to “reset and look at the board and just formulate a plan.”

“This gives you a chance to breathe, have those conversations you want to have with the agents without, in the background, the countdown to your pick where you may have four minutes, two minutes, whatever it is,” Carr said. “So it’ll allow a little bit more time for those conversations.”

With Indiana’s first pick being the sixth of the second round, its front office will have about 17 hours to adjust to the events of the first round and reconsider who its main targets are with pick 36. Instead of having just minutes to think this over, the team will have even more time to do its due diligence before making that pick.

Now that a second max contract is on the books, every decision the Pacers make becomes even more important. For a young team that displayed its promise throughout the regular season and playoffs, finding the right pieces to get over the hump is the goal now.

So even though the organization doesn’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft, what the Pacers do in the second round will still be consequential.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers ready for 2nd-round picks and 2-day NBA draft format