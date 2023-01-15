Pacers Aplenty: Time to Add Isaiah Jackson

We're back to help out on the waiver wire following Saturday's seven-game NBA slate. Indiana players have featured prominently in our columns over the last week, and of course, tonight will be no different.

My good friend and esteemed colleague Raphielle Johnson highlighted the need to pick up T.J. McConnell (41% rostered) and Andrew Nembhard (38%) in two different articles, so if you haven't added either of them, I'm not sure what more can be done to convince you.

McConnell finished Saturday's loss with 13 points, 11 assists, eight boards, two steals and a triple, while Nembhard posted seven points, seven assists, a rebound and two triples. McConnell continues to come off the bench, but he's been far and away the best fantasy option of the two guards. Nembhard's position in the starting lineup and ability to rack up assists can still come in handy, so if McConnell's already been scooped up, you can target Nemb.

I'm also going to express my fondness for those particular waiver wire adds too, so consider this a fair warning to grab one or both of them before it's too late. Now that our Pacers guards disclaimer is officially out of the way, let's get on with Saturday's best pickups!

Isaiah Jackson (34%): I-Jax had a fantastic Friday night, going for 10 points, 10 boards and seven swats as a fill-in starter in place of Myles Turner (back). Jackson followed that up with a productive Saturday, posting 12 points, seven boards, an assist, a steal and four swats. There's optimism Turner could return soon, but until we get a clear timeline on his availability, Jackson should not remain on anyone's waiver wire. Make sure to pick him up wherever he's available.

Gabe Vincent (15%): Vincent has been tremendous as of late, averaging 17.8 points, 2.8 boards, 3.5 dimes, 2.0 steals and 3.0 triples across his last four games while logging nearly 35 minutes per game in that span. GV ranks inside the top-50 in per-game fantasy value over the last week, and he's worth a look off the waiver wire as a streaming option for as long as Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and/or Duncan Robinson are out.

Naz Reid (17%): Rudy Gobert left Saturday's game with a groin injury after only 13 minutes and Reid predictably stepped up in a big way. He shot an efficient 8-of-16 from the floor and finished behind only Anthony Edwards (18) for the team lead in shot attempts. In four prior starts this season, he averaged 20.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.3 triples, and he'd be in line to start again if Gobert is forced to miss any time moving forward. Make sure to add Reid right away.

Payton Pritchard (1%): Pritchard logged 27 minutes Saturday and started the second half after Derrick White sustained a neck injury after colliding with Marcus Smart. Pritchard's final stat line of nine points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a triple isn't one that will blow you away, but his playing time and willingness to let it fly (11 FGA) are encouraging for his outlook moving forward. In eight games with at least 24 minutes played last season, he averaged 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 dimes and 3.3 triples. He should be a primary beneficiary if White's neck injury sidelines him for any future games.

Others to consider: Donte DiVincenzo (16%), Hamidou Diallo (8%), Tyus Jones (45%), Max Strus (43%), Joe Harris (10%), Grant Williams (27%), Trey Lyles (8%), Royce O'Neale (48%), Norman Powell (48%)

Highly Rostered, Might Still be Available

Walker Kessler (62%): The Ranger has been unstoppable as of late, racking up 11.0 points, 10.8 boards and 4.0 blocks across his last four games. Don't leave him unrostered in your league.

Victor Oladipo (61%): Dipo posted 20 points, two rebounds, five assists, three steals and two triples in Saturday's early game against the Heat, and he's been sharp over the last few weeks. He's logged at least 30 minutes in seven of his last eight games, averaging 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.6 triples per contest in that span.

Malcolm Brogdon (70%): Boston's backup playmaker should be on your radar following White's injury. “The President” is still available in 30% of Yahoo leagues and should be a priority pickup after Saturday's 30-point performance.

Mason Plumlee (76%): Rumors of his demise were greatly exaggerated, and we're plum surprised at how well he's played as of late. Over his last eight games, Plumlee has averaged 16.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting better than 75% from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart (59%): His roster percentage is down after missing time recently, but he's good to go Sunday and should soak up plenty of minutes with Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley out of action. Over his last three healthy games, the big man averaged 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 triples.